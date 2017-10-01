October means Best of Augusta here at Augusta Magazine. As a staff, it’s one of our favorite issues of the year!

Every year we anxiously await the close of voting so that we can begin tallying the votes to see who has won. Admittedly, we are not always surprised by some of the winners. After all Augustans do love WifeSaver for their fried chicken and sweet tea, Sconyers for their barbecue, and steak from TBonz. We do, however, have newcomers to the list each year.

This year Belair Donuts took top honors in the best doughnut category – Krispy Kreme has held the number one spot in this category for many years. We also had several first-time winners in several of the media categories.

We also added a new fitness category this year, best yoga studio. Owners of area yoga studios lobbied to have the category added and we heard you – Namaste!

Whether you are new to Augusta or a long-time resident, we invite you to come experience the Best of Augusta with us on Tuesday, October 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

In my opinion, this issue truly does represent the best of what our city has to offer. I hope you agree!

-Ashlee