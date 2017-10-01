LISTING

Oct. 3-14. The 10th annual Westobou Festival will offer patrons a variety of performances, exhibitions and screenings that represent the very best in music, dance, film, spoken word and visual arts, bringing the world stage to Augusta. For schedule of events, visit www.westoboufestival.com .

October 1-31. Annual Quilt Exhibition. Brown Sugar Stickers Quilting Guild of Atlanta is a diverse group of African American quilters from the metro area. Oct. 8, opening reception. 3-5 p.m. Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History. www.lucycraftlaneymuseum.com.

Oct 2. Wind Ensemble Performance. 7:30 p.m. USC Aiken Etherredge Center, www.etherredge.usca.edu.

Oct 5. A Tribute to the King. 7:30 p.m. Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center. www.augustaamusements.com.

Oct 5. Old Dominion. Proving that they are not your typical band, Old Dominion translates old-fashioned country charm, lyrical with and rock-and-roll grit into radio friendly, hook heavy pop nuggets. 7:30 p.m. Bell Auditorium. www.augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.

Oct 5. Opening Reception: Robert Amato and the Tire City Potters. 5-7 p.m. Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta. Exhibits on display through Nov. 3. www.artsandheritagecenter.com.

Oct. 6, 13, 20 & 27. Augusta Canal. Augusta Music Cruise featuring Gaffney Jarrell, Double D, Chris Ndeti, The Henry’s. Visit www.augustacanal.com for more info.

Oct 7. Molly Ringwald. 7:30 p.m. Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center. www.augustamuseuments.com.

Oct 7-8. Kevin Hart. Kevin Hart tickets to his What Now? tour are selling faster than any other comedy show right now. Lighting up the comedy circuits around the country for the past several years, Kevin Hart is the funny man that everyone wants to see live. A star on the stage, Kevin Hart has also been fashioning himself quite a career on the big screen and television. However, Kevin Hart is his funniest during stand-up acts. See for yourself how great he truly is. 7:30 p.m.

Bell Auditorium. www.bellauditoriumaugusta.com.

Oct. 7. 2017 (18th) POP Walk (People of Parkinson’s)

www.popwalk.org.

Oct. 10. Best of Augusta Bash. 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. www.augustamagazine.com.

Oct. 12-15. University Theatre Performance. 7:30 p.m. USC Aiken Etherredge Center. www.etherredge.usca.edu.

Oct 13-22. Georgia Carolina State Fair-Augusta Exchange Club. www.georgiacarolinastatefair.com.

Oct. 13. Melissa Manchester. An intimate performance by a legendary Grammy Award winning artist. 7:30 p.m. Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center. www.augustaamusements.com.

Oct. 13. Southern Soul & Song: The Becky Buller Band with Special Guests Kenny and Amanda Smith. The 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddler and Female Vocalist of the Year, Becky Buller is one of the most sought-after performers in the industry. Add in the sweet melodies of duo Kenny and Amanda Smith and the you have Southern Soul & Song. 7:30 p.m. Imperial Theatre. www.imperialtheatre.com

October 13-14, 20-22 & 27-28. Breath of Spring. When Dame Beatrice receives a mink stolen from her maid, she is reminded of the maid’s shady past and immediately suspects it is stolen. Others endeavor to return the item and a plan is devised and all of them take such delight in the scheme that they wonder why they don’t do it more often. Oct 13,14,20,21,27 & 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct 22 at 3 p.m. Aiken Community Playhouse. www.aikencommunityplayhouse.com.

Oct. 15. Music at the Morris: 2:00 p.m. John and Kiran Fernandes. Athens-based father and son duo perform improvised ambient soundscapes. Free.

Oct. 17. Porter Fleming Public Art Symposium. Featuring keynote speaker Patricia Walsh, public art programs manager for Americans for the Arts. Augusta University. www.augustaarts.com.

Oct. 19. Exhibition Preview Party: Hattie Saussy: The Rediscovery of an Artist. Enjoy a sneak peek of the upcoming exhibition Hattie Saussy: The Rediscovery of an Artist. Lecture, 6 p.m., reception in the galleries to follow. 6-8 p.m. Morris Museum of Art. RSVP to (706) 828-3867 or kara.eum@themorris.org. www.themorris.org.

Oct. 19. A Taste of Wine and Art. 7-9:30 p.m. Aiken Center for the Arts. www.aikencenterforthearts.org.

Oct. 20. Morris Museum of Art. Noon. Art at Lunch. Film Screening: Jonathan Green’s Seeking. Director Allan Smith screens his moving documentary about celebrated Jonathan Green.

Oct 21. Aiken Symphony Orchestra. Noon. USC Aiken Etherredge Center. www.etherredge.usca.edu.

Oct 21. Chris Janson. Last year, Chris Janson’s breakthrough number one platinum single, Buy me a Boat was the seventh best-selling country song of the year. 8 p.m. Bell Auditorium. www.augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.

Oct. 22, Brava, Jessye! A musical tribute by Russell Joel Brown & Damien Sneed. Presented each year, the Annual Jessye Norman School of The Arts benefit concert is an opportunity for the school, it’s students, and the community to play host to a number of world class artists and entertainers. This year, Russell Joel Brown and Damien Sneed will pay tribute to Ms. Norman directly in a lively show that will be sure to delight all who attend. All proceeds from the concert will help to ensure continuing operation of the free after school program. 4:00 p.m. www.imperialtheatre.com.

Oct. 23. Augusta Canal. More information at www.afsp.org/augusta.

Oct. 24. Veggie Park Farmer’s Market. Augusta Canal. Visit www.augustacanal.com.

Oct 24. Oswald Writer’s Series, 7:30 p.m. USC Aiken Etherredge Center. www.etherredge.usca.edu.

Oct 25. Kansas. With a career spanning four decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. 7:30 p.m. Bell Auditorium. www.augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.

Oct 26. The Reduced Shakespeare Company. 7:30 p.m. USC Aiken Etherredge Center. www.etherredge.usca.edu.

Oct. 28 Terri Gibbs and Friends. The Lions Club of Augusta will host “Terri Gibbs and Friends” – a benefit concert for Augusta University’s James and Jean Culver Vision Discovery Institute at 6:00 p.m at the Imperial Theatre. Gibbs, a Grammy-nominated performer in country and contemporary Christian music genres was raised in Augusta and graduated in 1972 from Butler High School. Gibbs, 63, is best known for the 1981 hit single Somebody’s Knocking. The song reached No. 8 on U.S. country charts, No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart.