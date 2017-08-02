Soon the lazy days of summer will come to an end. The kids will return to school. and the hustle and bustle of schedules will resume their usual breakneck pace.

At Augusta Magazine, the August/September issue is all about the arts. We are fortunate to live in a city that has such a vibrant arts scene. Each year we do our best to compile a comprehensive arts calendar that serves as your guide to our area’s events. Whether you are looking to attend a concert, play, musical, ballet, gallery exhibition or festival – Augusta has something for everyone!

In September, Augusta will host one of the region’s largest fine arts and crafts festivals – Arts in the Heart of Augusta. This award-winning festival, brought to you by the Greater Augusta Arts Council, is now in its 37th year! The two and a half day event is a celebration of arts, food, diversity and cultural. This year’s event will be held September 15-17 in downtown Augusta. Badges go on sale August 8 and can be purchase online at artsintheheartofaugusta.com or at any State Bank location.

The 2017-2018 season will be an unforgettable one for Symphony Orchestra Augusta. In January, the historic Miller Theatre will reopen after being closed for more than 30 years. The Miller will become the home of the symphony, emerging again as one of our city’s great entertainment venues.

The Imperial Theatre will celebrate 100 years in February 2018. Originally named The Wells, the theater was built by Mr. Jake Wells for the presenting of vaudeville and photoplays. Today, the theater hosts a variety of events, mainly concerts.

Additionally, the Morris Museum of Art is celebrating 25 years. Founded by William S. Morris III, the owner of Augusta Magazine, the Morris honors the great art and artists of the South.

I often hear comments about how Augusta doesn’t have anything going on regarding cultural arts. I beg to differ. Wouldn’t you agree?

-Ashlee