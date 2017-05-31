The June/July issue of Augusta Magazine is always a favorite of mine for several reasons. Two years ago I took the helm as publisher and this issue was my very first. Admittedly, I was pretty green, but extremely thankful that my bosses had the confidence in me to lead this publication. We’ve made many changes, hopefully for the better, but I have tried to remain true to our readers and the integrity of Augusta Magazine.

This issue features our city’s Top 10 in 10 Young Professionals to Watch, a partnership between the magazine and the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce. This year’s group of individuals, like those who came before, is destined for greatness in their respective professions.

Augusta is certainly poised for greatness with leaders like these on the horizon. We will honor the Top 10 in 10 individuals at a luncheon on June 13 at the Augusta Marriott. Tickets are available by calling the Augusta Metro Chamber at 706.821.1300. We hope you’ll join us.

More than 40 years ago, a group of local businessman and government leaders came together to propose a new look for downtown. While change was evident then, it is certainly time to revitalize Augusta once more. A group of six innovative individuals have that same dream and have formed the Augusta Innovation Zone to make this dream a reality. The idea is to create an open-concept shared workspace on Broad Street where startups and other small businesses could share ideas and traditional office amenities, such as a receptionist, conference rooms, printing services, etc.

Like the folks featured in this issue, I too am elated about the change going on in our area. You’ve heard me say it before in my column, but I truly am excited about the future of Augusta!

-Ashlee