Pendleton King Park Plant Sale

Stock your garden on May 6 at the Pendleton King Park Plant Sale in the Franke Pavilion at 9 am. You can trade, buy, or sell plants. All participants looking to swap or sell are asked to bring identifying information for their plants as well as light and moisture requirements of the plants.

Visit www.pendletonkingpark.com

Peachy Meals to Your Door

Potlikker is the broth left behind after boiling greens. Pre-Civil War Southerners used to serve it to slaves, unaware that it was the most nutritious part of the dish. Renowned food writer John T. Edge uses potlikker and other salvage fare as a metaphor for the evolution of Southern identity since the Civil Rights movement. In his book Potlikker Papers: A Food History of The Modern South, he makes the case that Southerners, in the struggle to adapt to a changing world, have transformed America, and that our traditions of potlikker, pone and pork have become a shared culinary language for the nation. An engrossing read for foodies as well as history buffs.

Visit www.peachdish.com

Gardening in the South:

The Complete Homeowner’s Guide

Where should I plant my azaleas bushes? Why is my dogwood tree drooping? Gardening in the South is a comprehensive guide for gardeners of all skill levels. The volume answers questions about plant selection, soil preparation, maintenance, and basic design principles. Dozens of color photographs will help you plan a stunning Southern garden.

Timber Press, $24.95

GETAWAYS:



Edisto Beach

Why Go: Last October Hurricane Matthew howled through the Southeast, and Edisto took the brunt of its ire. But the beloved beach destination has since dug out from the sand damage, and is ready to host visitors who love its lazy pace, stretches of shell-rich coastline and swoon-worthy sunsets.

Travel through a dark, green tunnel of moss-shrouded Cypress and oak trees on Edisto Island to arrive at Edisto Beach, one of the most commercial-free coastal areas in the Southeast. No high rises interrupt the skyline, just the gentle flight arc of brown pelicans and ring-billed gulls.

What to Do: Edisto Beach is easily explored by bicycle and has a number of well-marked paths for your pedaling pleasure. You’ll also want to take a free, self-guided driving tour of Botany Bay, a 4,600 acre wildlife preserve to see signs of a bygone era. Bleak Hall, a burned plantation, leaves behind brick and tabby traces of former grandeur. Meander along the salt marsh and catch views of Ocella Creek and then view the remains of the Sea Cloud Plantation house and a brick beehive built by slaves in the 1700s. Open every day except Tuesday. Another popular Edisto Beach attraction is the Serpentarium which features reptiles from around the world. www.edistoserpentarium.com

What to Eat: Most Edisto eateries are flip-flop and family friendly. Wind down with the locals at Whaley’s, a repurposed gas station, which proudly calls itself a seafood “joint.” Feast on their raw bar with peel-and-eat shrimp, mussels and more or tear into their fried seafood baskets. For the best sangria on the island, swing by McConkey’s Jungle Shack and pair your libations with their beer-battered fish tacos.They also specialize in homemade desserts, everything from a sublime piece of key lime pie to bread pudding.

Where to Stay: Most folks opt to rent one of the many beach houses lining Palmetto Boulevard, the main drag. Edisto Realty offers everything from old-timey beach cottages elevated on stilts to grand homes with causal elegance. Visit www.edistorealty.com. Prefer a resort atmosphere? Wyndham Ocean Ridge offers one and two-bedroom vacation villas with swimming pools, golf, tennis and more. www.clubwyndham.com

Three-hour drive from Augusta or 146 mile

New Culinary Event Celebrates Masters of Food

On April 7 ten chefs, ten athletes and a host of celebrities will come together at Westlake Country Club for the inaugural Taste of the Masters Chefs. This one-of-a-kind evening will feature acclaimed musical artists, company of athletes and celebrities, and cuisine prepared by renowned chefs All proceeds go to support Feeding America and Golden Harvest Food Bank of Augusta.

www.tasteofthemasterchefs.com

Garden Cooking Mediterranean Style

If you want to live as long as a Greek islander, consider learning Mediterranean cooking at Helms College. You’ll use traditional ingredients like olive oil, fresh fish, nuts, seeds, and items, all from their culinary garden. The class meets May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs $75.

Visit www.helmscontinuingeducation.com/saturday-chef.html

Mastering the Art of Gardening

Are you most at home with a trowel in your hand and your knees in the dirt? Do you have a yen for service to others? Consider becoming a master gardener. Augusta Master Gardeners volunteer their services to G.R.O.W Harrisburg, Jud C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer’s Care, Habitat for Humanity and many other organizations.

To find out more about the program, visit www.ugaextension.org/county-offices/richmond

Hidden Treasure in Columbia County

Only yards away from the hustle and bustle of Fury’s Ferry Road lies a retreat for nature lovers. Reed Creek Park and Interpretive Center has a raised boardwalk that takes you through an active wetland environment. The park also offers environmental education programs for people of all ages including snake and butterfly identification, pond exploration and more.

Visit www.facebook.com/reedcreeknaturepark