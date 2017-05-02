One of the things I love most about living in the South is the architecture. No matter where you go, homes of grandeur greet you with wide welcoming porches and lush gardens. The May issue is always one of my favorites because it affords me the opportunity to look into some of the area’s most unique homes.

In this issue, writer Blakely McKnight Downs takes us inside the quaint river cottage of Jennifer and Bill Trotter. Once a barge, dating back to the 1940s, the cottage is the perfect retreat for the couple and their three children. Nestled on the banks of the Savannah, the renovated retreat offers picturesque views of the river and surrounding landscape. To honor its history, the Trotter’s kept the original heart of pine cabinet and cast iron sink in the restoration forever linking the past to the present.

Mary Ashton Mills introduces you to the West Augusta home of Mary Louise and Robert Hagler. The new empty nester couple considered downsizing, no longer needing the space they once did when their children were younger. After looking around, the couple decided to stay and renovate their home. As you’ll see from the photos, I think it was a great choice.

Whether you are in the market to buy, sell or simply renovate your own living space, we hope this issue will provide the inspiration.

-Ashlee