My first exposure to the game of golf came at the tender young age of seven. We had moved to Augusta just a few years prior and my mother got a job with the Masters Tournament.

Relatively new to the area, my father, not a golfer, took my brother and me out to the course to check out the tournament, and to see mom. Back then, you could simply walk up to the green ticket booth and purchase a practice round badge.

I must admit, even then, this course and tournament was something special to me. I had never seen grass so green or azaleas so perfect, as if they were painted onto the landscape. My love for the Augusta National and the Masters Tournament runs deep. Like many kids who grew up here, I worked at the tournament during my high school years. I vividly recall standing behind one of the many cash registers at the main golf shop, greeting patrons from all across the world and welcoming them to Augusta.

I also had the distinct privilege of watching the world’s best golfers play on the grounds of the Augusta National – sacred ground for golfers and fans alike. Gary Player, Jack Nickalaus, Seve Ballesteros, Payne Stewart, Larry Mize, and of course, the king himself Arnold Palmer are forever etched in my memory. Their talent, style and grace mesmerized me, leaving a lasting impression and a love for the game of golf.

-Ashlee