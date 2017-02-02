“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.”

~George Sand

It’s no secret that relationships are tough. The ones that last require hard work, perseverance, love, trust and patience. We asked five couples at various stages in their marriages how they knew their spouse was “the one,” what they love most about their spouse, and what advice would they share with others.

Frank & Melissa

Married June 24, 1950

How did you know he was “the one”?

Melissa: “College romances do not prepare you for the real world. We recognized that we were from different backgrounds and religions. Until that was settled, I could not take him seriously. When he said he would give up his religion, I knew he was the one. It took three years.”

Justin & Mai

Married september 10, 2016

What’s the best advice you can share with other couples?

“The advice that was given to us the most before we got married was, ‘don’t go to bed angry,’” says Mai. “We firmly believe that communication is key to a happy marriage. No matter what the situation is we talk about it until we have come up with an agreement or compromise to settle the topic. Or as Justin says to the men, ‘just stay quiet, this too shall pass.”

Keith & Lillian

Married may 25, 1985

What’s the best advice you can share with other couples?

Keith and Lillian: “From the very beginning throw out the word “divorce” or “separate.” Never allow this to be an option. If you decide those actions are never an option, then you are forced to work things out.”

Joe & Emily

Married august 16, 2008

What’s your favorite thing about your spouse?

Emily: “He puts 110% into everything he does, from our family to our business and playing music to building something at the house. Whatever he’s doing, he’s all in.”

Joe: “It’s hard to pick just one thing, but her #1 quality is her compassion for others. Emily is not only a loving wife and mother, but she goes above and beyond to make sure that others are taken care of.”

Jay & Bonita

Married june 6, 1998

How did you know he/she was “the one”?

Bonita: “I was in denial since I was a “career woman” when I first met Jay, but his gentlemanly way made me swoon and take notice.”

Jay: “When I asked her for a date and she couldn’t go and asked if it was appropriate to ask the weatherman for a “rain check.”