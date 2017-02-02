Photography by Steve Bracci
The 8th annual Augusta Symphony Guild’s Symphony of Kitchens Tour will be held on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s tour will showcase eight beautiful homes as well as floral and cooking demonstrations. The Toast of the Tour Party will be held on Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. For more details and ticket information visit www.SOAugusta.org or by calling (706) 826-4705.
Pine Needle Road
Built in 2014 by Garren Construction, the home on Pine Needle Road is a Gooj architectural design. The home blends the traditional and modern styles, making it the perfect setting for entertaining and relaxing.
Gwinns Lane
The kitchen steals the show at the home on Gwinns Lane. Mixing the French Country style with modern brushed nickel fixtures and granite countertops provides a great gathering place with this active family.
Johns Road
The historic home on Johns Road, built in 1881 and renovated by H.T.E. Wendell in the early 1900s, features an ultra-sleek state of the art contemporary kitchen.
River Island
The River Island home is the perfect blend of old meets new. Reclaimed brick from Augusta’s old Southern Milling Company mixed with modern countertops creates a warm and inviting space.
Grand Park
Set on the Savannah River, the Grand Park home was built in 2010 by builder Jamie Reynierson. The windows are the showstoppers in this home offering spectacular views of the surrounding nature and river.