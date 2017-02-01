Anne & Holton

March 12, 2016

When we think destination wedding, most of us automatically think tropical. But for Anne and Holton Brinson they were looking for a location that would reflect their personalities. The couple met during college while studying abroad in the rainforest of Panama.

So when it came time to select a venue, the couple chose Serenbe, a progressive community located roughly 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta.

“Several people had mentioned Serenbe to me, but I wasn’t sure,” Anne admits. “But once I visited, I knew it was perfect for us.”

Anne’s boss, event planner and friend, Greg Boulus of Greg Boulus Events created a spectacular floral arbor for the ceremony that completed the picturesque imtimate setting amongst the tall Georgia pines.

“It was truly magical,” says Anne. “To look out and see all of our family and friends was a moment I’ll never forget.”

After the ceremony, everyone moved to the pavilion by the lake for dinner and to dance the night away.

The Details

Season: Spring



Setting: Serenbe, Chattahoochee Hills, GA

Event planner and floral designs: Greg Boulus Events

Planning time: 10 months

The Dress: Anne Barge Buckhead Bridals in Atlanta

Photography: Lauren Carnes Photography