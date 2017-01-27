Hannah & Rafy

October 15, 2016

Hannah Greene met her future husband, Rafy Bassali on a church retreat on St. Simons Island in 2012. What began as a friendship, soon turned into something more and the couple began dating. We dated for about two years, before he proposed.

“He proposed last spring by surprising me while I was on a girls trip with my college girlfriends in Macon,” Hannah says. “I was completely surprised! It was really sweet.”

The couple decided on a brief engagement and Hannah took the lead, with help from the staff at Greg Boulus Events, in planning the couple’s big day. “I just really wanted to plan it myself. I had a vision and just needed some help bringing it to life.” The hardest part of the planning, finding the dress. Hannah said it took a while to find her wedding gown, but she finally did at Joan Pillow Bridal Salon in Atlanta.

Seven months after their engagement on October 15, the couple married on a stunning fall day at First Presbyterian Church surrounded by family and friends. “Right before the ceremony, the entire wedding party sat in the balcony watching all the guests arrive for our wedding. It was one of my favorite moments,” Hannah says. “Watching all those people come to celebrate us and our union was really special.”

The Details

Season: Fall

Planning time: 7 months

Event planner and florals: Greg Boulus Events

Color palette: Nudes, blushes, wine and sage colors

Ceremony: First Presbyterian Church

Reception: The Richmond on Greene

Catering: Tastefully Yours

Photography: Mark Williams Studio