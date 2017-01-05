January 2017

Special Events

January 6. Film Festival. Attention indie film buffs. The Poison Peach Festival will celebrate its ninth year in Augusta, January 6 through 8 at the Imperial Theatre. The festival showcases creations from local and regional independent filmmakers. Screenings start at 7p.m. www.imperialtheatre.com

January 6-8. Friends of the Columbia County Libraries Book Sale. Books will be on display in the foyer of the Columbia County Library, 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd. Both fiction and non-fiction books for sale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. 706-863-1946,

January 17. Third Tuesday Tales Story Time. Stories, rhymes and songs with beloved retired librarian Kathy Crosson. 10:30 a.m. at Imagination Station Children’s Museum, 965 Hickman Rd. imagineaugusta.org.

January 22. Taylor BMW Broadway in Augusta: Wild Kratts Live! Animated Kratt Brothers, Martin and Chris, come to live in a classically Wild Kratts Story. In the show, the Kratt Brothers activate some fan-favorite Creature Power Suits to confront a comic villain. 7:30 p.m. at the Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. AugustaBroadway.com.

January 24-28. Storyland Theatre Presents: Cinderella. School shows at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24-27. Saturday Family Matinee Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. Active Duty military personnel and families free with military I.D. Augusta University Maxwell Performing Arts Theater. 706-736-3455. www.storylandtheatre.org.

January 27 & 28. TRAXXAS Monster Truck Destruction Tour. The nation’s most competitive Monster Trucks invade the James Brown Arena. See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action. 7:30 p.m. www.augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.

The Arts, Music and More

January 13. Ray Charles on My Mind. Pianist/vocalist Kenny Brawner portrays Ray Charles. 7:30 p.m. at the Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center, 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd. 706-726-0366.

January 13, 14, 15. Augusta Mini Theatre: Before the Storm. 8 p.m. at the Augusta Mini Theatre, 2458 Deans Bridge Rd. www.augustaminitheatre.com.

January 18. Children’s Play: Sticks and Stones. This light-hearted romp takes the audience through a very serious epidemic our children are facing every day. This highly acclaimed performance illuminates and educates students on the issue of bullying. Told in Porkchop’s signature whimsical style, this play addresses the major steps to implement when confronted with a bully. By Porkchop Productions. 10 a.m. at the August University Maxwell Performing Arts theatre, 2500 Walton Way. Free. Call 706-737-1625 to reserve seating.

January 19. An Evening with Danny Kaye. Brian Childers portrays Mr. Kaye, channeling his unique story and comedic genius. 7:30 p.m. at the Etherredge Center, 471 University Parkway, Aiken. www.etherredge.usca.edu.

January 21. Ride on! Kick off the 38th Annual Augusta Cutting Horse Futurity week with a night of Bull Riding as the 16th Annual USCA Baseball Extra Inning Bull Riding event returns. Then, from Sunday, January 15 to Saturday night, January 21, head back to the James Brown Arena. This annual cutting horse competition, the largest event east of the Mississippi River, features seven days of cutting-horse action as well as a vendor area with western wear, riding equipment and more. www.augustafuturity.com

January 27. Squirm Burpee: A Vaudvillian Melodrama. A show filled with Vaudeville comedy, melodrama and slapstick. 7:30 p.m. at the Jabez S. Hardin Performing Arts Center, 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd. augustaamusements.com.

January 27. Lip Sync Challenge. Enjoy some lip syncing fun—inspired by the Jimmy Fallon Show and presented by FPL Food. The Fake It To Make it Lip Sync Challenge benefits SafeHomes of Augusta. On Friday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. talented contestants will battle it out to see if they have what it takes to be the next Lip Sync Champion. Each contestant is working towards their goal of raising $10,000 for SafeHomes and getting in touch with their inner musician. Imperial Theatre, 749 Broad St. www.imperialtheatre.com

The Morris Museum of Art Presents Southern Soul and Song

January 13. Sierra Hull was first called onto the Grand Ole Opray stage by Allison Krauss when she was 11 years old. Two years later, she signed with Rounder Records and soon became known as a remarkable mandolin player, a tone-true vocalist and a recording artist of high order. Enjoy an evening with Sierra as part of the Morris Museum of Art Budweiser True Music’s Southern Soul and Song, January 13 at 7:30 p.m. Imperial Theatre, 749 Broad Street. www.imperialtheatre.com

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

1858 Lock and Dam Road

706-828-2109

phinizycenter.org

January 21. Swamp Treks. Bring life to nature for children in grades 3-8. Focused on making the outdoors exciting, Swamp Treks make it fun to gain respect for the environment and enjoy wildlife. Split into two age groups, grades 3-5 and 6-8. Enjoy a hike, hands-on nature based activities and more. Regular participation is not required, but is welcome. 10 a.m. Register online at phinizycenter.org/events or by calling 706-396-1426.

January 27. Full Moon Walk. From the serenade of tree frogs to the soothing calls of Barred Owls, the sounds of the Swamp come alive at night. Children and adults will enjoy the beauty of the evening. Wear comfortable closed-toe shoes and bring water to drink. Strollers are welcome. No dogs, please. Walk leaves from the Swamp Shop & Visitor’s Center at 9 p.m