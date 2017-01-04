Happy New Year Augusta! Can you believe it? Another year has come and gone. For me, 2016 was a complete whirlwind!

Augusta Magazine saw many changes last year. We said goodbye to some longtime staffers and ushered in a new look, in our printed publication and on our website. It’s been an exciting year and we’re just getting started!

I’m happy to announce that Karin Calloway is taking the helm here at Augusta Magazine as our new editor. She is no stranger to our business or to most of you. Karin has served as the editor of Augusta Family Magazine since its inception in 2005. She has also served for many years as the recipe columnist for The Augusta Chronicle and hosted her own Cooking with Karin segments on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Karin and her husband, Bond, live in Columbia County. They have two adult children and share their home with a charcoal gray kitten their son brought home in May, Miss Theo. Karin is a past-president of the Junior League of Augusta and an active member of the Augusta Symphony Guild.

Karin brings a wealth of experience to our staff and we are thrilled she’s going to be leading Augusta Magazine! I hope you will take a moment to welcome Karin into her new role.

-Ashlee